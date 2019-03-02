While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 2

Indian air force pilot captured by Pakistan returns home

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan, crossed over into India to a hero’s welcome on Friday.

His release came amid signs of de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Mr Varthaman, whose videos in captivity released by Pakistan went viral on social media, crossed into Indian soil via the Attari Wagah border checkpoint between Pakistan and India.

Crowds had started gathering at Wagah on the Indian side early on Friday, and Indian TV channels had been doing live reports in anticipation of his release.

Otto Warmbier's family rebukes Trump's defence of Kim Jong Un

The parents of Otto Warmbier, the American college student who died after being detained for 17 months in North Korea, on Friday directly blamed leader Kim Jong Un for their son’s death a day after President Donald Trump said he believed Kim’s account that he was not responsible.

“We have been respectful during this summit process. Now we must speak out,” Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement.

“Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuse or lavish praise can change that.”

Billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson undergoing cancer treatment

Sheldon Adelson, billionaire casino magnate and one of the Republican Party's most prolific financiers, is undergoing treatment for cancer, his company confirmed on Friday.

Side effects from the treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma have restricted Adelson's availability to travel or keep regular office hours, but have not prevented him from fulfilling his duties as chairman and chief executive of his company, Las Vegas Sands spokesman Ron Reese said in a statement.

Adelson reportedly has not been at his company's offices in Las Vegas since around Christmas Day.

Humanitarian or white saviour? Celebrities in Africa spark online furore

The role of celebrities promoting charities in Africa has come under fire after a British politician accused a television presenter filmed in Uganda of being a "white saviour" promoting colonial ideas of Africans being "helpless victims".

British charity Comic Relief, which enlists celebrities to help raise funds for the world's poorest communities, faced harsh criticism from opposition Labour lawmaker David Lammy after presenter Stacey Dooley was filmed holding a black child.

Lammy, who is of Guyanese descent, said online photos of Dooley, who will feature in a BBC documentary later this month about her trip to Uganda, evoked negative stereotypes about Africa and its reliance on Western white people for help.

Artificial intelligence portrait joins Warhol, Basquiat and Freud at auction

A computer-generated portrait of a face that will change and mutate forever is among the works that went on display in London on Friday ahead of a major art auction next week.

While paintings by Lucian Freud, Andy Warhol, Jean Michel Basquiat and Roy Lichtenstein are likely to fetch some of the highest prices, "Memories of Passersby I" by German computer programmer Mario Klingemann is an eye-catcher.

Consisting of two screens wired to a computer housed in a retro-looking wooden case, the artwork generates a male-looking face on one side and a female-looking one on the other - images in the style of the Old Masters, but constantly and seamlessly changing.

