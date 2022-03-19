While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 19

US, China call for diplomatic solution to Ukraine war

The United States and China called for a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine during a call between its leaders on Friday, but differed on assigning blame for the conflict and over Beijing's role in pressuring Moscow to halt its invasion.

China's President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Joe Biden that "all sides need to jointly support Russia and Ukraine in having dialogue and negotiation that will produce results and lead to peace", according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement released after the two-hour video call.

Mr Xi added that China had put forward a six-point initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and was ready to provide further humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and other affected countries.

Mr Biden detailed the efforts of America and its allies to prevent and then respond to "Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine", including by imposing costs on Russia, the White House said in a statement.

