Football: South Korean companies join forces with Candy in bid for Chelsea

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - South Korea companies Hana Financial Investment Company and C&P Sports have joined forces with British property developer Nick Candy to make a bid for Chelsea, a statement from Candy said on Friday (March 18).

Premier League football club Chelsea were initially put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, effectively giving it control of the club.

Raine Group, a US bank, has been overseeing the sale process since before the Russian billionaire was sanctioned, and have set a 2100 GMT deadline on Friday (5am on Saturday, Singapore time) for offers to be submitted, with the Candy consortium planning a bid.

"I can confirm that the two South Korean firms Hana Financial Investment Company and C&P Sports Group are a significant part of Mr Candy's global consortium of investors," a statement from The Blue Football consortium, Candy's bid vehicle, told Reuters.

"Their involvement is representative of Chelsea's global brand and huge loyal fan base in Asia."

C&P Sports chief executive officer Catalina Kim had earlier confirmed to Reuters that they and Hana were considering a bid.

"We are in the process of arranging our bid for Chelsea FC,"a statement read.

"Surprisingly enough, despite the size of the economy, there has never been investment into (English) Premier League football clubs made by South Korean capital so far.

"Now it is time for a change and we are ready to start the new chapter with Chelsea FC."

Commercial deals

Hana Financial Investment Company is a member of Korean banking giant Hana Financial Group - a South Korean investment bank and financial services company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Hana Financial Group is the title sponsor of the Korean Football League and the national soccer team.

C&P Sports is a leading sports consultancy company based in London and Seoul.