While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 14

Russia asked China for military and economic aid for Ukraine war: US officials
Russia asked China to give it military equipment and support for the war in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin began a full-scale invasion last month, according to US officials.
Russia has also asked China for additional economic assistance, to help counteract the battering its economy has taken from broad sanctions imposed by the United States and European and Asian nations, according to an official.
US officials, determined to keep secret their means of collecting the intelligence on Russia's requests, declined to describe further the kind of military equipment Moscow is seeking.
The US is watching China closely to see whether it will act on any requests of aid from Russia.
China faces consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukraine: White House adviser
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned Beijing that it would “absolutely” face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Sullivan told CNN on Sunday the United States believed China was aware that Russia was planning some action in Ukraine before the invasion took place, although Beijing may not have understood the full extent of what was planned.
Now, he said, Washington was watching closely to see to what extent Beijing provided economic or material support to Russia, and would impose consequences if that occurred.
Former US President Obama tests positive for Covid-19
Mr Barack Obama has tested positive for a mild case of Covid-19, the former US president said on his Twitter account Sunday.
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Mr Obama tweeted, adding that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has so far tested negative.
“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted,” he wrote.
The Power of the Dog, Dune triumph at Bafta awards
Dark Western The Power of the Dog scooped the top two honours at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, winning best film and director for Jane Campion, while sci-fi epic Dune picked up the most prizes.
New Zealand filmmaker Campion wrapped up a successful weekend for her comeback feature film, after winning the top honours at the Directors Guild of America awards in Beverly Hills the day before.
Based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, the critically-acclaimed movie set on a 1920s Montana ranch marks the return of Oscar winner Campion to feature films since 2009's Bright Star.
Football: Arsenal move back above Man United with win over Leicester
Arsenal returned to the Premier League top four after goals from Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette earned them a 2-0 win at home to Leicester City on Sunday.
The win moves the Gunners a point ahead of Manchester United but crucially Mikel Arteta's side have three games in hand on their rivals for the final Champions League slot.
Partey put Arsenal ahead in the 11th minute with a simple, glancing near-post header from a Gabriel Martinelli corner which was poorly defended by the Foxes.