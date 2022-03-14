While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 14

Russia asked China for military and economic aid for Ukraine war: US officials

Russia asked China to give it military equipment and support for the war in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin began a full-scale invasion last month, according to US officials.

Russia has also asked China for additional economic assistance, to help counteract the battering its economy has taken from broad sanctions imposed by the United States and European and Asian nations, according to an official.

US officials, determined to keep secret their means of collecting the intelligence on Russia's requests, declined to describe further the kind of military equipment Moscow is seeking.

The US is watching China closely to see whether it will act on any requests of aid from Russia.

China faces consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukraine: White House adviser