Football: Arsenal move back above Man United with win over Leicester

LONDON (REUTERS) - Arsenal returned to the Premier League top four after goals from Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette earned them a 2-0 win at home to Leicester City on Sunday (March 13).

The win moves the Gunners a point ahead of Manchester United but crucially Mikel Arteta's side have three games in hand on their rivals for the final Champions League slot.

Partey put Arsenal ahead in the 11th minute with a simple, glancing near-post header from a Gabriel Martinelli corner which was poorly defended by the Foxes.

Arsenal's second came after Kasper Schmeichel parried out a Martin Odegaard free kick and Partey's goalbound header was cleared off the line by Luke Thomas.

But the video replay showed that Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu had reached out a hand towards Partey's header and after reviewing the monitor referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot and Lacazette drilled home the spot-kick.