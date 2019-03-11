While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 11

In budget, Trump to ask Congress for US$8.6 billion for border wall

President Donald Trump on Monday will ask the US Congress for an additional US$8.6 billion (S$11.6) to help pay for his promised wall on the US-Mexico border to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking, officials familiar with his 2020 budget request told Reuters.

The demand, which drew swift criticism from Democrats, is more than six times what Congress allocated for border projects in each of the past two fiscal years, and 6 per cent more than Trump has corralled by invoking emergency powers this year.

Democrats, who oppose the wall as unnecessary and immoral, control the US House of Representatives, making it unlikely the Republican president's request will win congressional passage. Republicans control the Senate.

The proposal comes on the heels of a bruising battle with Congress over wall funding that resulted in a five-week partial federal government shutdown that ended in January, and could touch off a sequel just ahead of a trifecta of ominous fiscal deadlines looming this fall.

READ MORE HERE

Greek man saved from Ethiopian Airlines crash by being late

A Greek man said on Sunday he would have been the 150th passenger on the Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines Boeing plane that crashed killing all on board, except he arrived two minutes late for the flight.

"I was mad because nobody helped me to reach the gate on time," Antonis Mavropoulos said in a Facebook post entitled "My lucky day" in which he includes a photo of his ticket.

Mavropoulos, president of the International Solid Waste Association, a non-profit organisation, was travelling to Nairobi to attend the annual assembly of the UN Environment Programme, according to Athens News Agency.

READ MORE HERE

Woman tries to take a selfie with a jaguar when it attacks her, authorities say

#BREAKING: Rural Metro has responded to a report of a woman getting attacked by a jaguar at Wildlife World Zoo.



Courtesy: Adam Wilkerson pic.twitter.com/PMUFL5BWUy — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) March 10, 2019

A woman was attacked by a jaguar as she was apparently trying to get a photo outside the big cat's enclosure at Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona, authorities said.

Shawn Gilleland, a spokesman for the Rural Metro Fire Department, told The Washington Post on Sunday (March 10) that fire crews said the woman, who is in her 30s, climbed over a barrier at the zoo to get closer to the jaguar's enclosure so that she could get a selfie with the animal.

The jaguar reached out and grabbed her arm with its paw, leaving lacerations, Gilleland said.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Liverpool restate EPL credentials as Arsenal end Man United run

Liverpool cut Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League to a single point on Sunday as Manchester United slipped to their first domestic defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Arsenal.

Chelsea, also in the hunt for the Champions League qualification spots, needed a last-gasp equaliser from Eden Hazard to earn 1-1 draw against Wolves.

A disappointing run of results has badly dented Liverpool's bid for a first English league title since 1990 and fans' nerves were jangling after they fell behind against struggling Burnley at Anfield on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Cycling: US' three-time cycling world champ Kelly Catlin dead at 23

American cyclist Kelly Catlin (second from left), a three-time world champion and 2016 Rio Olympic runner-up in team pursuit, has died at age 23, USA Cycling confirmed on Sunday.

Catlin was part of the US team pursuit squads that captured world titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018 but she withdrew from the American team that failed to defend the title Feb 27-28 at the 2019 worlds in Poland.

A report in VeloNews on Sunday said Catlin committed suicide on Thursday night, citing an e-mail from her father Mark and Facebook posting from her brother Colin.

READ MORE HERE