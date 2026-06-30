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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 30, 2026

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A billboard at a busy junction in Tehran depicts Iran’s slain supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, kissing the slain Islamic revolutionary guards commander, Qasem Soleimani.

A billboard at a busy junction in Tehran depicts Iran’s slain supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, kissing the slain Islamic revolutionary guards commander, Qasem Soleimani.

PHOTO: AFP

US and Iran peace negotiators head to Doha, meeting uncertain

Iranian and US negotiating teams were due in Doha this week, but Iran said no meeting had been scheduled as weekend missile fire from both sides tested the interim ceasefire to end the four-month-old war.

US President Donald Trump is sending his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his envoy Steve Witkoff to lead the negotiating team, according to his press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

And Iran is sending its technical delegation to Qatar this week, but Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said this had “no relation” to the Americans’ visit and no talks between the two sides were scheduled.

“We will not have any negotiation meetings at any level with the American side in the coming days,” Baghaei said.

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US Supreme Court boosts Trump’s power to fire officials, but protects Fed

The US Supreme Court ruled that while the president had the power to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, he could not do so “for any reason or no reason.”

PHOTO: REUTERS

The US Supreme Court on June 29 fortified President Donald Trump’s powers to fire members of independent government agencies, but carved out protections for the Federal Reserve by blocking the firing of Governor Lisa Cook.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority rejected a challenge by Democratic Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, ruling that Trump had the power to fire “subordinates who exercise the President’s power.”

The decision is expected to have wide-ranging implications, with Trump having aggressively sought to expand executive powers as he works to transform the US government and put political allies in key positions.

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EU, China bet on talks to avoid trade war

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic (left) said following talks with visiting Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao that “the status quo is not an option”.

PHOTO: AFP

Europe and China vowed on June 29 to tackle their trade frictions through dialogue despite the EU warning the status quo was not an option, following all-day talks between their top trade officials.

The European Union has turned its attention to China as Brussels frets over increasing trade imbalances between the 27-nation bloc and the Asian powerhouse.

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic made it clear following talks with visiting Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on June 29 that “the status quo is not an option”.

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Keiko Fujimori leads Peru’s presidential race after official count concludes

Conservative Keiko Fujimori leads the final count in Peru’s presidential runoff, paving the way for the return of the Fujimori name to power.

PHOTO: AFP

Keiko Fujimori leads the final count in Peru's presidential runoff after the country's ONPE electoral authority finished tallying 100 per cent of the vote on June 29 after weeks of reviewing contested ballots.

The final tally shows the conservative Fujimori with a lead of 50.1 per cent, or 9,223,396 votes, to leftist Roberto Sanchez's 49.9 per cent, or 9,173,755 votes.

Fujimori welcomed the conclusion of the drawn-out vote count, and in a post on social media said she would "await the national electoral jury's announcement with great humility, prudence, and responsibility."

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Gabriel Martinelli to the rescue as Brazil edge Japan 2-1 in last 32

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring Brazil's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Japan on June 29.

PHOTO: EPA

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli scored deep in injury time as Brazil beat a stubborn Japan 2-1 on June 29 to roll into the World Cup last 16.

Arsenal winger Martinelli struck in the 95th minute in Houston to break Japanese hearts in the most dramatic fashion.

The five-time champions will face either the Ivory Coast or Norway in New Jersey on June 28 after edging a captivating knockout encounter.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.