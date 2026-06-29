While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 29, 2026

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) speaking with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah as Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman al-Thani looks on in Manama on June 25.

Iran and US agree to halt attacks and renew talks: Axios

Iran and the United States agreed to halt recent hostilities in the Gulf and renew talks regarding their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on June 28, a move that could end tit-for-tat strikes that had threatened to unravel an interim peace agreement.

The two sides plan to meet on June 30 in Qatar, Axios reported, citing a senior US official. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A return to diplomacy would follow several days of strikes and counterstrikes since an Iranian projectile hit a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on June 25, with both the US and Iran accusing the other of breaking an interim ceasefire that was agreed to on June 17.

Iran launched missiles and drones at US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain early on June 28, shortly after President Donald Trump threatened to wipe out the Iranian leadership if they did not stick to the agreement to end their war.

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33 people rescued, thousands still missing after Venezuela quakes

PHOTO: REUTERS

Thirty-three people have been rescued so far this weekend after Venezuela’s devastating twin earthquakes, the country’s interim president said, including several children, while tens of thousands remained unaccounted for with time for finding additional survivors running short.

The death toll from the June 24 twin earthquakes rose above 1,400 as of June 27 as foreign rescue teams poured into coastal La Guaira, the hardest-hit state.

Families and volunteers spent days pulling survivors and bodies from the rubble before the arrival of the more than 1,600 foreign rescue workers, often complaining of scant heavy equipment and a limited official presence, as hundreds of aftershocks deepened damage and kept residents on edge.

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Baidu’s AI chip unit Kunlunxin targets $64.6 billion Hong Kong IPO

PHOTO: REUTERS

Baidu’s AI chip unit, Kunlunxin, is planning to go public in Hong Kong at a target valuation of US$50 billion (S$64.6 billion), The Information reported on June 28, citing two sources.

Investors have been asked to buy chips with a value three to seven times the worth of their planned subscription in Kunlunxin’s initial public offering shares, the report said.

TikTok parent ByteDance was considering using Baidu’s Kunlunxin chips, Reuters had reported in June, citing sources. Tencent is already a Kunlunxin chip customer, according to one of the sources.

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Canada score late winner to advance to last 16 at World Cup

PHOTO: REUTERS

Canada beat South Africa 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time strike by Stephen Eustaquio from distance on June 28 to reach the World Cup last 16 for the first time in their history.

Eustaquio received the ball on the edge of the South Africa penalty area and hammered it past diving goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in a thrilling conclusion to the first knockout-round match of the World Cup.

South Africa, who had seemed content to play for extra time and a possible penalty shootout, made a few furious but unsuccessful attempts to level before the final whistle as the sun broke through the clouds at Los Angeles Stadium.

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Asia’s World Cup falls apart with just two teams remaining

PHOTO: REUTERS

The gap between Asia’s best teams and the rest has been laid bare by the region’s disappointing World Cup as just two AFC sides reached the knockout rounds.

A record nine countries from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) reached the finals in North America after the tournament was expanded to 48 teams.

But with the group phase having concluded on June 27, only Australia and Japan remain.

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