While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 28

Rescuers work at a site of a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, on June 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
46 sec ago

At least 13 killed in Russian missile strike on shopping mall, Ukraine says

Two Russian missiles slammed into a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, killing at least 13 people and wounding 50, the regional governor said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack, which witnesses said caused a huge fire and sent dark smoke billowing into the sky.

A Reuters reporter saw the charred husk of a shopping complex with a caved-in roof.

Firefighters and soldiers were pulling out mangled pieces of metal as they searched for survivors.

READ MORE HERE

Jordan toxic gas blast kills 10, injures over 200

Ten people were killed and more than 200 injured Monday in a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Aqaba port, authorities said.

Footage on state TV showed a large cylinder plunging from a crane on a moored vessel, causing a violent release of a yellow gas.

The force of the blast sent a truck rolling down the harbourside, while port workers could be seen running for their lives. Nearby areas were evacuated and residents told to stay indoors.

READ MORE HERE

Russia's richest man Vladimir Potanin to take divorce fight to UK top court

Vladimir Potanin, Russia's richest man, will take his legal battle with his ex-wife to the UK's top judges in one of the world's biggest divorce fights.

Potanin, who is sanctioned by Canada and Australia but not the UK or US, won permission to appeal the suit before the Supreme Court, a spokeswoman said Monday.

The billionaire is bidding to overturn a previous ruling that cleared the way for Natalia Potanina to renew her US$7 billion (S$9.69 billion) claim in London.

READ MORE HERE

Top Gun: Maverick is Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film, passing $1.4b at box office

Top Gun: Maverick passed US$1 billion (S$1.39 billion) in global ticket sales, according to Paramount Pictures, becoming the highest-grossing film ever for actor Tom Cruise and marking the best year for the studio since 2014.

The film has grossed more than US$520 million in North America and more than US$486 million internationally, Paramount said Monday in an email.

It's the biggest movie for the studio, part of Paramount Global, since Transformers: Age of Extinction in 2014.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Djokovic survives scare to win 80th match at Wimbledon

Defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame a scare to notch up his 80th Wimbledon win on Monday with a four-sets victory over Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea.

Six-time champion Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 under the Centre Court roof. But the top seed was made to work after falling a break down in the opening two sets against his 81st-ranked opponent - losing the second of those.

Djokovic becomes the first player, man or woman, to record 80 singles wins at all four Grand Slam tournaments. "Now we have got to 80, let's get to 100," said Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam title winner.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top