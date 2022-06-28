While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 28

At least 13 killed in Russian missile strike on shopping mall, Ukraine says

Two Russian missiles slammed into a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, killing at least 13 people and wounding 50, the regional governor said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack, which witnesses said caused a huge fire and sent dark smoke billowing into the sky.

A Reuters reporter saw the charred husk of a shopping complex with a caved-in roof.

Firefighters and soldiers were pulling out mangled pieces of metal as they searched for survivors.

