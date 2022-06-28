While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 28

At least 13 killed in Russian missile strike on shopping mall, Ukraine says
Two Russian missiles slammed into a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, killing at least 13 people and wounding 50, the regional governor said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack, which witnesses said caused a huge fire and sent dark smoke billowing into the sky.
A Reuters reporter saw the charred husk of a shopping complex with a caved-in roof.
Firefighters and soldiers were pulling out mangled pieces of metal as they searched for survivors.
Jordan toxic gas blast kills 10, injures over 200
Ten people were killed and more than 200 injured Monday in a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Aqaba port, authorities said.
Footage on state TV showed a large cylinder plunging from a crane on a moored vessel, causing a violent release of a yellow gas.
The force of the blast sent a truck rolling down the harbourside, while port workers could be seen running for their lives. Nearby areas were evacuated and residents told to stay indoors.
Russia's richest man Vladimir Potanin to take divorce fight to UK top court
Vladimir Potanin, Russia's richest man, will take his legal battle with his ex-wife to the UK's top judges in one of the world's biggest divorce fights.
Potanin, who is sanctioned by Canada and Australia but not the UK or US, won permission to appeal the suit before the Supreme Court, a spokeswoman said Monday.
The billionaire is bidding to overturn a previous ruling that cleared the way for Natalia Potanina to renew her US$7 billion (S$9.69 billion) claim in London.
Top Gun: Maverick is Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film, passing $1.4b at box office
Top Gun: Maverick passed US$1 billion (S$1.39 billion) in global ticket sales, according to Paramount Pictures, becoming the highest-grossing film ever for actor Tom Cruise and marking the best year for the studio since 2014.
The film has grossed more than US$520 million in North America and more than US$486 million internationally, Paramount said Monday in an email.
It's the biggest movie for the studio, part of Paramount Global, since Transformers: Age of Extinction in 2014.
Tennis: Djokovic survives scare to win 80th match at Wimbledon
Defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame a scare to notch up his 80th Wimbledon win on Monday with a four-sets victory over Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea.
Six-time champion Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 under the Centre Court roof. But the top seed was made to work after falling a break down in the opening two sets against his 81st-ranked opponent - losing the second of those.
Djokovic becomes the first player, man or woman, to record 80 singles wins at all four Grand Slam tournaments. "Now we have got to 80, let's get to 100," said Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam title winner.