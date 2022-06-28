Top Gun: Maverick is Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film, passing $1.4b at box office

Tom Cruise arrives at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London, on May 19, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
3 min ago

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - Top Gun: Maverick passed US$1 billion (S$1.39 billion) in global ticket sales, according to Paramount Pictures, becoming the highest-grossing film ever for actor Tom Cruise and marking the best year for the studio since 2014.

The film has grossed more than US$520 million in North America and more than US$486 million internationally, Paramount said Monday (June 27) in an email.

It's the biggest movie for the studio, part of Paramount Global, since Transformers: Age of Extinction in 2014.

The picture, co-produced and co-financed with Skydance Media, was the only major release to exceed expectations last weekend, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, which predicts consumer spending may slow amid soaring inflation.

That's despite a packed and diverse slate of upcoming theatrical releases.

Through the weekend, North American ticket sales for all movies have more than tripled to US$3.6 billion in 2022 from a year earlier. Revenue remains about a third below 2019 levels, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

More On This Topic
Top Gun: Maverick is a love letter to aviation from actor Tom Cruise
Box office: Top Gun: Maverick debuts to stratospheric $183m in North America

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top