While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 27

G-7 leaders aim to raise $833b to counter China's Belt & Road

Group of Seven (G-7) leaders on Sunday pledged to raise $600 billion (S$833 billion) in private and public funds over five years to finance needed infrastructure in developing countries and counter China’s older, multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road project.

US President Joe Biden and other G-7 leaders relaunched the newly renamed “Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment,” at their annual gathering being held this year at Schloss Elmau in southern Germany.

Biden said the United States would mobilise US$200 billion in grants, federal funds and private investment over five years to support projects in low- and middle-income countries that help tackle climate change as well as improve global health, gender equity and digital infrastructure.

“I want to be clear. This isn’t aid or charity. It’s an investment that will deliver returns for everyone,” Biden said, adding that it would allow countries to “see the concrete benefits of partnering with democracies.”

