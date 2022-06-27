Golf: South Korea's Chun In-gee wins Women's PGA Championship

BETHESDA, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Chun In-gee captured her third major title on Sunday (June 26), winning the Women's PGA Championship to claim her first major since 2016 and snap a victory drought of almost four years.

The 27-year-old South Korean fired a three-over par 75 in windy conditions at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, to finish 72 holes on five-under 283.

That was good enough for a one-stroke triumph over American Lexi Thompson and Australian Minjee Lee to take the $1.35 million top prize from a record $9 million purse.