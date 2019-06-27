While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 27

Hong Kong activists urge G-20 leaders to help 'liberate' city

Thousands of people in Hong Kong joined an evening protest and marched to major foreign consulates on Wednesday, urging leaders gathering for this week's Group of 20 (G-20) summit to back their demand to scrap a much criticised extradition Bill.

Holding placards with messages such as "Please liberate Hong Kong", the demonstrators, some wearing masks, marched to consulates of major economies represented at the Japan summit, including the host nation, Britain, Canada, Russia, the United States and the European Union.

"This is the first time so many march to so many consulates to express a single view," said one of the organisers of the march, who gave only his surname, Lau.

Millions have protested in recent weeks against the Bill that would allow individuals, including foreigners, to be extradited to mainland China to face trial in courts controlled by its ruling Communist Party.

Photo of drowned migrant man, daughter fuels criticism of Trump

A heart-rending photograph of a Salvadoran man and his nearly two-year-old daughter drowned in the Rio Grande River fuelled angry denunciations on Wednesday of the Trump administration's immigration policies.

"Trump is responsible for these deaths," said Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas congressman who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

According to the Mexican newspaper La Jornada, the intertwined bodies in the photo are those of asylum-seeker Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez, 26, and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria. They drowned on Sunday while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas from Mexico.

Sisters who killed abusive father spark Russia domestic violence debate

A case against three teenage sisters who killed their father after what lawyers say was years of beatings and sexual abuse has sparked protest and highlighted Russia's dire record on domestic violence.

Krestina, Angelina and Maria Khachaturyan have been in custody or under house arrest since July 2018, when they stabbed father Mikhail to death.

The sisters - who were 17, 18 and 19 at the time of the killing - face between eight and 20 years in prison if they are convicted of conspiring to murder as a group.

Trump dismisses talk of Nikki Haley replacing Mike Pence on 2020 ticket

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the brakes on any suggestion that Vice-President Mike Pence should be replaced by Nikki Haley as his running mate in the 2020 election.

"Mike Pence is the person, 100 per cent," he said in an interview with Fox Business. "We won together. We have tremendous evangelical support - support from every angle. You can't break up a team like that."

Trump was responding to a question about reports that Pence should be replaced by Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations.

Britain's Prince William says it's fine for his kids to be gay

Britain's Prince William said on Wednesday it would be absolutely fine if one of his children was gay but admitted he was worried about the persecution and hatred they might face because of their royal status.

The Prince, 37, second-in-line to the British throne and destined to be the future monarch and as such nominal head of the Church of England, has three children with his wife Kate: George, five, Charlotte, four, and Louis, two.

"It is something I'm nervous about, not because I'm worried about them being gay or anything. It's more about the fact that I'm worried about the pressures they're going to face and how much harder their life could be," William said on a visit to a charity which supports LGBTQ+ young homeless people.

