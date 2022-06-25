While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 25

US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

The US Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe versus Wade ruling that recognised a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion and legalised it nationwide, handing a momentous victory to Republicans and religious conservatives who want to limit or ban the procedure.

The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

By erasing abortion as a constitutional right, the ruling restored the ability of states to ban it, fundamentally altering America’s landscape on the issue of reproductive rights.

President Joe Biden condemned the ruling as taking an “extreme and dangerous path.”

