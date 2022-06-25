While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 25

US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion
The US Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe versus Wade ruling that recognised a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion and legalised it nationwide, handing a momentous victory to Republicans and religious conservatives who want to limit or ban the procedure.
The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
By erasing abortion as a constitutional right, the ruling restored the ability of states to ban it, fundamentally altering America’s landscape on the issue of reproductive rights.
President Joe Biden condemned the ruling as taking an “extreme and dangerous path.”
US House passes gun-safety legislation in victory for Biden
The US House of Representatives on Friday passed significant gun-safety legislation for the first time in three decades, sending it to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.
The House voted 234-193 for the Bill, the day after a Supreme Court ruling broadly expanded gun rights. No Democrats were opposed, while 14 Republicans backed the measure.
It was supported by major law enforcement groups, and its passage was a rare defeat for US gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.
Putin defends Russia's stance on global food crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow's military action in Ukraine was not responsible for the global food crisis, instead blaming the West for preventing the export of Russian grain.
"The food market is unbalanced in the most serious way," Putin said, addressing a "Brics Plus" virtual summit that brought together the leaders of 17 countries, including China, India, Brazil and South Africa.
Putin accused Western countries, in particular the United States, of "destabilising global agricultural production" with restrictions on the delivery of fertiliser from Russia and Belarus, and by "making it difficult" for Moscow to export grain.
US faces 'narrowing path' to avoid recession: IMF chief
With inflation rising sharply, and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the United States is facing an increased risk of a downturn, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.
The world's largest economy rebounded strongly from the pandemic downturn, but with the "unwelcome side effects" of rising prices, she said.
While the IMF is confident the Fed's rate hikes will bring down inflation, "We are conscious that there is a narrowing path to avoiding a recession," she said in a statement.
Swimmer who fainted in pool forced out of team competition
US artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez, who was dramatically rescued from the bottom of the pool after fainting in her solo routine, was omitted from the team event on Friday at the request of governing body Fina.
"That was a decision Fina had made," said Selina Shah, US artistic swimming's team doctor, making it clear she disagreed.
"In my opinion, she could have competed, I am very confident," Shah said.