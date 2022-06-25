US House passes gun-safety legislation in victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US House of Representatives on Friday (June 24) passed significant gun-safety legislation for the first time in three decades, sending it to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

The House voted 234-193 for the Bill, the day after a Supreme Court ruling broadly expanded gun rights.

No Democrats were opposed, while 14 Republicans backed the measure.

It was supported by major law enforcement groups and its passage was a rare defeat for US gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.

House action followed a late Thursday Senate vote of 65-33 to pass the Bill, with 15 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in favour.

Gun control has long been a divisive issue in the United States, with multiple attempts to place new controls on gun sales failing time after time until Friday.

Passage of what some Democrats characterised as a modest, first-step Bill followed mass murders last month at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

"The legislation... includes several strong steps to save lives, not only from horrific mass shootings but also from the daily massacre of gun crime, suicide and tragic accidents," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during debate.

Noting that guns have become the leading "killer of children in America," Pelosi said Congress must now go further and legislate more changes to gun-sale background checks and restrictions on "high-capacity armament."

The Bill does take some steps on background checks by allowing access, for the first time, to information on significant crimes committed by juveniles.

It also cracks down on gun sales to purchasers convicted of domestic violence.

And it provides new federal funding to states that administer "red flag" laws intended to remove guns from people deemed dangerous to themselves and others.