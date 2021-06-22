While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 22

Philippines' Duterte threatens those who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine with jail

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to jail people who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as the Philippines battles one of Asia's worst outbreaks, with over 1.3 million cases and more than 23,000 deaths.

"You choose, vaccine or I will have you jailed," Duterte said in a televised address on Monday following reports of low turnouts at several vaccination sites in the capital Manila.

Duterte's remarks contradict those of his health officials who have said that while people are urged to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, it was voluntary.

Regulators tell Biden US financial system in good shape: White House

Financial regulators assured President Joe Biden on Monday (June 21) that the US financial system is in good shape and that financial risks are being mitigated by strong liquidity in the banking system, the White House said.

White House officials said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, as well as the heads of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, were among those who met Biden.

The meeting was Biden’s first face-to-face encounter with many of the leading federal regulators of the banking industry and financial markets, including Powell. The Fed chief was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Most poorer countries do not have enough Covax shots to continue coronavirus vaccinations: WHO

More than half of poorer countries receiving doses via the Covax vaccine-sharing programme do not have enough supplies to continue, an official from the World Health Orgnisation which co-runs it said on Monday (June 21).

"I would say of the 80 AMC countries at least well over a half of them would not have sufficient vaccine to be able to sustain their programmes right now," WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward told a briefing, referring to an advance market commitment to low and middle-income countries, saying the actual portion was probably "much higher".

Some of them had completely ran out, he added.

Coronavirus: Nightclubs to reopen in Barcelona, Madrid

Nightclubs will reopen in parts of Spain, including Madrid and second-city Barcelona, as coronavirus infection rates fall, regional authorities said Monday (June 21).

The Spanish government in August 2020 ordered nightclubs to shut across the country as Covid-19 infections surged but they are now being allowed to open in regions with low caseloads.

But there will still be some restrictions in place, including capacity limits and reduced hours to curb the spread of the virus.

Football: Man City make £100m move for Kane: Reports

Manchester City have made a bid of 100 million pounds (S$187.08 million) to Tottenham for England captain Harry Kane, according to reports on Monday.

Kane, 27, has publicly expressed his desire to add trophies to his excellent goalscoring record and is believed to be keen on a move away from his boyhood club this summer.

Sky Sports reported that Spurs are expected to reject the bid with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy holding out for at least 120 million pounds for his prized asset.

