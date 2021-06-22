Coronavirus: Nightclubs to reopen in Barcelona, Madrid

MADRID (AFP) - Nightclubs will reopen in parts of Spain, including Madrid and second-city Barcelona, as coronavirus infection rates fall, regional authorities said Monday (June 21).

The Spanish government in August 2020 ordered nightclubs to shut across the country as Covid-19 infections surged but they are now being allowed to open in regions with low caseloads.

But there will still be some restrictions in place, including capacity limits and reduced hours to curb the spread of the virus.

In the northeastern region of Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, nightclubs will be restricted to 50 per cent of capacity and can stay open until 3:30 am. Patrons must wear facemasks on the dance floor.

Throughout the region no more than six people may gather together indoors, and not more then ten outdoors, the regional government of Catalonia said.

In Madrid nightclubs may only open outdoor dance areas and can remain open until 3 am. Capacity limits will also be in place.

But in the Balearic islands, which includes Ibiza, known for its night life, nightclubs will still remain closed.

Spain will lift the legal requirement to wear a mask outdoors from Saturday as infections rates have fallen thanks to the advance of the country's vaccination campaign.

Nearly one in three people in Spain, 29 per cent, are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 48 per cent have received at least one jab.