While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 2

Trump overruled Kushner and other advisers in punishing Mexico

President Donald Trump pushed ahead with plans to impose tariffs on Mexico over the objections of several top advisers, including his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, opting to side with hard-line officials who were advocating the move, according to multiple administration officials and people briefed on their plans.

For several weeks, Trump's top economic advisers have been urging the president not to use tariffs to punish Mexico for failing to stop the flow of migrants into the United States.

Kushner, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trump's top trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer, has warned the move would imperil the president's other priorities, such as passage of a revised North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

But in recent weeks, Trump, whose anger toward Mexico had steadily grown, brought up the idea of using tariffs, and the issue had been raised in a number of meetings on trade or immigration, these people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

READ MORE HERE

Virginia Beach gunman who killed 12 was disgruntled city engineer

The gunman who killed 12 people at a Virginia Beach municipal building before dying in a shootout with police was identified on Saturday as a disgruntled city engineer and co-worker of most of the victims.

All but one of the victims from Friday's mass shooting in the coastal resort community were employed by the city, officials said, while the other was a contractor seeking a permit. Four people were wounded.

The gunman, DeWayne Craddock, had worked for the city's public utilities department for about 15 years, Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said at a news conference.

READ MORE HERE

Warren Buffett charity lunch fetches record US$4,567,888m winning bid

An anonymous bidder has agreed to pay a record US$4,567,888 (S$6.2 million) at an annual charity auction to have a private lunch with Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

The winning bid, which was submitted during a five-day online auction on eBay, was nearly one-third higher than the previous record US$3,456,789 bids in both the 2012 and 2016 auctions.

Proceeds benefit the Glide Foundation, a charity in San Francisco's Tenderloin district that serves the poor, homeless or those battling substance abuse.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Salah, Origi strike to give Liverpool Champions League triumph

An early goal from Mohamed Salah and a late one from Divock Origi gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's all-English Champions League final as coach Juergen Klopp finally got his hands on Europe's biggest prize.

Egypt striker Salah, who had painful memories of last year's final defeat by Real Madrid after suffering a shoulder injury, got his side off to a flying start in Madrid by lashing home from the penalty spot after a handball from Moussa Sissoko.

Tottenham kept their heads after a nightmare opening and came to life when semi-final hat-trick hero Lucas Moura came off the bench but, with Harry Kane lacking sharpness after an ankle injury, another miraculous European comeback proved beyond them.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Serena's pursuit of 24th major title on hold after French Open exit

Serena Williams' quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title was put on hold on Saturday after the former world number one was knocked out of the French Open in the third round following a 6-2 7-5 defeat by fellow American Sofia Kenin.

Chasing Margaret Smith Court's all-time record, which was built over the amateur and professional eras, Williams failed to recover from a woeful opening set on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In the players' first meeting, world number 35 Kenin pulled Williams around the court and made the most of her opponent's unforced errors to set up a last-16 encounter with Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty.

READ MORE HERE