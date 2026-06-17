While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 17, 2026

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An oil terminal at Kharg Island, Iran. The provision for waiving sanctions on Iranian oil sales takes effect once the agreement is signed this week, says a US official.

Tehran can immediately sell oil upon signing US-Iran deal, official says

The US will allow Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel under the memorandum of understanding the two sides reached to end the war, a senior US official said on June 16.

The provision for waiving sanctions on Iranian oil sales takes effect once the agreement is signed this week and also covers services including banking, transportation and insurance to facilitate the sales, the source said.

The US official said the agreement has conditions.

“This is a performance-based agreement,” the person said on condition of anonymity. “Iran can only access any benefits of the MOU if they abide by all of the points they agreed to – including no nuclear weapon, neutralising its enriched material, and not interfering with the free flow of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

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Russian warship fires ‘warning shots’ at UK yacht in Channel

PHOTO: REUTERS

Russia said one of its warships fired warning shots on June 16 at a yacht making a “dangerous approach” in the Channel, as the UK evaluated that the shots were “not aimed at the vessel”.

The incident involved the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich and a UK-registered yacht around 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight just outside British waters, a UK defence source told AFP.

The latest at-sea tension between London and Moscow came after UK commandos on June 14 intercepted and boarded a suspected Russian shadow fleet vessel in the same part of the Channel.

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Russian artist critical of Kremlin shot dead in Poland

PHOTO: REUTERS

A Russian artist known for his satirising President Vladimir Putin has been shot dead in eastern Poland, officials said on June 16.

“An investigation is being conducted... into the murder of a 44-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation... known in the media as Semyon Skrepetsky,” a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office in Lublin, Marcin Kozak, told journalists.

Two Belarusian nationals have been arrested in connection with the killing, he added.

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Israeli activists launch Arab-Jewish party ahead of elections

PHOTO: REUTERS

Israeli peace activists on June 16 announced the establishment of a new political party based on Jewish-Arab partnership, ahead of national elections scheduled for later in 2026.

The party, called “A Place for Us All”, was launched in Israel’s largest Arab city of Nazareth and “aims to offer a new political home for Jews and Arabs who work toward peace, equality, social justice, and the fight against violence and crime,” a statement said.

It will be led by Rula Daood and Alon-Lee Green, the co-directors of Israeli-Palestinian grassroots movement Standing Together.

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France win as Kylian Mbappe ignites World Cup opener

PHOTO: REUTERS

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France launched their bid for a third World Cup crown with a 3-1 victory over Senegal in Group I, on June 16.

Real Madrid star Mbappe took his career World Cup goals tally to 14 – just two behind all-time leader Miroslav Klose – and Bradley Barcola was also on target as Les Bleus secured all three points for Didier Deschamps’ side.

Mbappe darted across the penalty area to convert a brilliant Michael Olise pass on 66 minutes to break the deadlock in a contest in which France struggled badly in the first half, but came to life after the break.

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