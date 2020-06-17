While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 17

Beijing raises coronavirus emergency response to second highest level

Beijing late on Tuesday raised its emergency response level to 2, the second highest of four levels, barely two weeks after it was lowered.

All schools will be shut from Wednesday, eateries will have to enforce social distancing and temperature-taking will be mandatory at public venues.

Those entering Beijing will also have to undergo a coronavirus test, while residents living in medium to high risk areas are barred from leaving the city.

Residential estates considered high risk will be put under lockdown, with residents not allowed out.

Indian army says 20 soldiers killed in border clashes with China

The Indian army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff in the western Himalayas.

The statement comes as India and China held marathon military talks on Tuesday to prevent a border row from intensifying and destabilising bilateral ties, after the deaths of an Indian colonel and two junior soldiers in the Ladakh region.

This is the worst border tension between the two countries in nearly 45 years.

Coronavirus hot spots flare in US states Arizona and Florida

For a second week in a row, half a dozen US states face a surge in new coronavirus cases and rising hospitalisations, including an outbreak linked to a church in rural Oregon.

Arizona, Florida and Oklahoma all reported record increases in new cases on Tuesday after recording all-time highs last week. Nevada also reported its highest single-day tally of new cases on Tuesday, up from a previous high on May 23.

Health officials in many states attribute the spike to businesses reopening and Memorial Day gatherings in late May.

Trump signs executive order on police reform after weeks of protests about racial injustice

US President Donald Trump, facing criticism that his policies and inflammatory rhetoric have aggravated a racial divide in the United States, signed an order on Tuesday aimed at improving police practices and said that "Americans want law and order."

After weeks of protests against racism and policy brutality prompted by the death of George Floyd, a black man killed on May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis, Trump offered a policy response to rising concerns about racial injustice going into the Nov 3 election in which he is seeking a second term.

"Americans want law and order, they demand law and order," Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden before signing the executive order.

Football: Bayern Munich win eighth straight Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich secured an eighth straight Bundesliga title on Tuesday as Robert Lewandowski's first-half strike proved enough for a nervy 1-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Hansi Flick's Bavarian giants went into the game seven points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have three matches remaining, and extended that gap to an unassailable 10-point advantage.

It is Bayern's 30th German top-flight title in total and they remain on course to win the treble.

