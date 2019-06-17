While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 17

New poll shows Joe Biden with big lead over Trump

A nationwide Fox News poll released on Sunday shows President Donald Trump trailing former vice-president Joe Biden and no fewer than four other Democratic contenders as early campaigning for the 2020 election begins to gain steam.

A separate survey of key battleground states, by CBS, shows Democrats strongly favor Biden as the candidate most likely to beat Trump in next year's elections.

While the latest polling news proved heartening to Democrats, the Trump re-election campaign reportedly has cut ties to three of its own pollsters after some of their results - showing Trump trailing far behind Biden in key states - leaked.

The Fox poll showed Biden leading Trump by 49 per cent to 39 per cent among all registered voters nationwide, while Senator Bernie Sanders held nearly the same advantage over the president, at 49 per cent to 40 per cent.

Argentina not ruling out cyberattack after five countries hit by blackout

Argentina said it isn't ruling out a cyberattack after what President Mauricio Macri called an "unprecedented" power blackout struck five South American countries on Sunday.

Macri said Argentina is investigating the incident, which began with an as yet unexplained fault in its power grid that led to outages in Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile and Paraguay.

Though a cyberattack isn't the primary hypothesis, it can't be ruled out, Argentine Energy Secretary Gustavo Lopetegui told reporters in Buenos Aires.

US does not want war with Iran, continues diplomacy: Pompeo

The United States does not want to go to war with Iran but will take every action necessary, including diplomacy, to guarantee safe navigation through vital shipping lanes in the Middle East, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

US-Iran tensions are high following accusations by the administration of US President Donald Trump that Tehran carried out attacks last Thursday on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, a vital oil shipping route.

Iran has denied having any role.

Visa delays at backlogged immigration service strand international students

The visa applications of hundreds of international students seeking to work in the United States this summer are languishing at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, where increased processing times have left students stranded and university leaders struggling with the fallout.

Students have written petitions and panicked letters to some of the top universities in the country as their internship start dates have come and gone with no word from the federal government.

Recent graduates of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism are pushing back start dates for internships and relying on their parents for day-to-day expenses. Students at Princeton have had job offers rescinded.

Henderson becomes Canada's top golf winner with LPGA triumph

Brooke Henderson fired a two-under par 69 on Sunday to grab a one-stroke victory at the LPGA Meijer Classic, becoming the winningest Canadian golfer in history with her ninth career crown.

Henderson had been level with Sandra Post, former Masters champion Mike Weir and George Knudson on eight career victories until capturing her second Meijer title in three seasons.

It was the second title of the year for the 21-year-old prodigy, who also took the LPGA Lotte Championship in April in Hawaii.

