While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 14

Mike Pompeo says intelligence points to Iran in tanker attack in Gulf of Oman

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that intelligence reviewed by US officials showed that Iran was responsible for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, a critical waterway for the transit of much of the world's petroleum.

Pompeo did not present any evidence of Iran's involvement when announcing the findings at a news conference in Washington.

The assertion is certain to fuel tensions between the Trump administration and Iranian leaders that have increased since early May, when the White House announced military movements in response to what US officials have said is a heightened threat from Iran.

Pompeo said the sabotage against the two tankers was only the latest in a series of recent violent acts by Iran.

Brexiteer Boris Johnson far ahead in British leadership vote first round

Boris Johnson, who has pledged to deliver Brexit on Oct 31, edged closer to power on Thursday when he won by far the most support from Conservative Party lawmakers in the first round of the contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.

Three years since voting 52 per cent to 48 per cent to leave the European Union, the United Kingdom is heading towards a possible crisis over Brexit as most of the candidates vying to succeed May are prepared to leave on Oct 31 without a deal.

But the British Parliament has indicated it will try to thwart such a no-deal exit - a step cartoonists regularly portray as driving over a cliff and that investors warn would send shock waves through financial markets and the world economy.

Trump announces exit of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders

President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of the departure of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who has been widely criticised for her performance in the White House.

"After three and a half years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump tweeted, adding that he hoped she would run for governor of her state.

Sanders has been one of Trump's most loyal foot soldiers, almost constantly at his side during his tumultuous White House tenure.

Football: Brazil police question Neymar over alleged rape

Brazilian police are questioning Neymar on Thursday for the first time over allegations he raped a woman he met through social media in a Paris hotel last month, charges he has denied.

Accompanied by a police escort, the world's most expensive footballer was driven to a Sao Paulo police station where security had been ramped up for his highly anticipated arrival.

Wearing a dark suit buttoned at the middle, the star striker entered the station on crutches after injuring his right ankle in a pre-Copa America friendly against Qatar last week that forced him out of South America's showcase tournament.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr charged in Manhattan groping incident

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr was charged on Thursday with forcible touching after a woman accused him of groping her at a Manhattan bar last weekend, New York City police said.

The Jerry Maguire actor was charged after reporting to police on Thursday, the New York Police Department public affairs office said.

He faces one misdemeanor account of forcible touching in an incident that occurred on Sunday when an unidentified woman said Gooding touched her breasts at the bar.

