While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 31

Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, says he feels fine

US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again on Saturday in what the White House doctor described as a “rebound” case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Biden, 79, who emerged from Covid-19 isolation on Wednesday after testing positive on July 21, said he was feeling fine.

He will now return to strict isolation and will cancel planned trips to his home in Wilmington and work trip in Michigan, the White House said.

Biden held public events on Wednesday and Thursday, but none on Friday.

