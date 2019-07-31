While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 31

North Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: Yonhap

North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early on Wednesday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The projectiles were launched from the Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on North Korea's east coast, the JCS said, according to Yonhap.

The JCS said it is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture, Yonhap reported.

The White House, the Pentagon and the US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump nominee for Pentagon post denies sexual assault accusations

The Air Force general picked by President Donald Trump to become the second-highest ranking US military officer on Tuesday vehemently denied sexual assault allegations against him at his confirmati onhearing, and received a strong endorsement from a senator who said she was raped while serving in the military.

"All of the allegations are completely false," General John Hyten, nominated to become vice-chairman of the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in dramatic testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee, adding that "nothing happened, ever."

His accuser, Army Colonel Kathryn Spletstoser, sat quietly in the room during the hearing, afterwards telling reporters that Hyten had lied to the senators under oath.

Dubai ruler, wife in London court battle over children

The estranged wife of the ruler of Dubai has applied for a forced marriage protection order, a London court heard on Tuesday.

Princess Haya, 45, a wife of 70-year-old United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, has applied for the order, as well as wardship of their children and for a non-molestation order relating to herself, the High Court heard.

The couple are locked in a legal battle over their children's welfare, being heard by judge Andrew McFarlane, the president of the family division of the High Court of England and Wales.

India outlaws controversial Muslim 'instant divorce'

India's parliament passed on Tuesday a law against the controversial Muslim practice of "instant divorce", making it a criminal offence punishable by up to three years in prison.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist government pushed through the Bill despite stiff resistance from several opposition parties and a previous failed attempt to move the Bill in the upper house.

"An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history," Mr Modi tweeted after the Bill finally cleared the upper house.

Semenya out of World Championships after Swiss court reverses reprieve

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya will not defend her 800 metres title at the World Championships in September after the Swiss Federal Tribunal reversed a ruling that temporarily lifted the IAAF's testosterone regulations imposed on her, a spokesman for the athlete said on Tuesday.

Semenya is appealing the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) ruling that supported regulations introduced by the sport's governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

These say that XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development can race in distances from 400m to a mile only if they take medication to reach a reduced testosterone level.

