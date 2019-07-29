While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 29

EU to strip five countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, FT says

The European Commission will deem that Canada, Brazil, Singapore, Argentina and Australia don't regulate credit ratings agencies with the same rigour as the EU, the Financial Times reported on Sunday (July 28), citing a document.

The decision would withdraw some market access rights of the country, removing a status that makes it possible for European banks to rely on the ratings.

This will be the first time that the access rights have been withdrawn, though temporary permissions for Switzerland were allowed to lapse earlier.

New initiative to prepare North East residents for digital disruption, economic changes

The North East Community Development Council (CDC) has launched a new initiative to better prepare residents for digital disruption and changes to the economy.



The Get Ready package is aimed specifically at residents who are in their late 50s or older. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The Get Ready package aims to bring together services from various agencies - including the People's Association, the Employment and Employability Institute , SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore - to provide "comprehensive support" in the areas of employment, employability and upskilling.

The Get Ready package was launched on Sunday (July 28) at Get Up, a one-day event at Our Tampines Hub which included a job fair and skills upgrading booths for residents.

Trump rejects charges of racism after accusations of 'hate agenda'



US President Donald Trump had taken aim at Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, a high-profile critic of his administration whose district covers much of the majority black city of Baltimore, Maryland. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



US President Donald Trump pushed back on Sunday (July 28) against charges that he was racist and promoting a "hate agenda" to win reelection following his attacks on a prominent black lawmaker and his constituency.

In a series of tweets, Trump had on Saturday taken aim at Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, a high-profile critic of his administration whose district covers much of the majority black city of Baltimore, Maryland.

After calling Cummings' district a "rat and rodent infested mess" where no one would choose to live, Trump insisted on Sunday that he was just telling things as they are.

Myanmar to consider 'naturalised citizenship' for Rohingya Muslims



Myanmar stripped Rohingya Muslims of their citizenship in 1982 after passing a new citizenship law that labelled them "illegal immigrants from Bangladesh." PHOTO: AFP



Rohingya Muslims who fled Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh after a brutal military crackdown might be able to apply for citizenship if they return to the country, a top Myanmar official said Sunday (July 28).

Myanmar's permanent foreign secretary, U Myint Thu, was leading a 10-member delegation to Bangladesh for talks on the repatriation of Rohingya, many of whom remain in Bangladeshi refugee camps.

Addressing a news conference after visiting Rohingya camps in Bangladesh's south-eastern beach town of Cox's Bazar, Thu said that Rohingya may be entitled to apply for the category of "naturalised citizen" in his country.

Football: Real Madrid block Bale China move: Source



The former Tottenham Hotspur winger came off the bench to play half an hour in Real Madrid's record 7-3 defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Gareth Bale's move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning has been cancelled by Real Madrid, a source close to the Wales forward told AFP on Sunday (July 28).

Bale, 30, who has been in the Spanish capital since 2013, was expected to join the Chinese Super League outfit on a three-year-deal worth £1 million (S$1.7 million) a week.

The 77-time international had been told by Real coach Zinedine Zidane he does not form part of his future plans at the Bernabeu.

