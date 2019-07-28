New initiative to prepare North East residents for digital disruption, economic changes

SINGAPORE - The North East Community Development Council (CDC) has launched a new initiative to better prepare residents for digital disruption and changes to the economy.

The Get Ready package aims to bring together services from various agencies - including the People's Association, the Employment and Employability Institute , SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore - to provide "comprehensive support" in the areas of employment, employability and upskilling.

The Get Ready package was launched on Sunday (July 28) at Get Up, a one-day event at Our Tampines Hub which included a job fair and skills upgrading booths for residents.

Speaking at the event, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Mr Baey Yam Keng said it is crucial for workers to upgrade themselves and learn new skills in order to remain relevant.

"Everyone must remain adaptable and agile to disruptions coming their way, and embrace these changes," said the Tampines GRC MP.

All Singapore citizens and permanent residents residing in the North East district can sign up for the package at the five job placement centres in the district - located in Hougang, Paya Lebar, Kaki Bukit and Sengkang - as well as the Career Hub in Punggol.

"Experienced career coaches will be deployed onsite to assist residents in a comprehensive assessment on their employability status and training needs," said the North East CDC in a statement, adding that needy residents will also be able to enjoy complimentary training, job referrals and employability workshops.

An initial 23 SkillsFuture courses - in areas ranging from entrepreneurship, photo-editing and robotic process automation - have been chosen for residents as part of the package.

These will be reviewed periodically, said North East CDC.

The Get Ready package is aimed specifically at residents who are in their late 50s or older, North East district mayor Desmond Choo told The Straits Times.

This is because they may not be as comfortable with digital skills, and are likely to be working in jobs that are prone to disruption.

"They also face other challenges. Their kids are likely to be still studying and they may still be supporting elderly parents," said the Tampines GRC MP.

It is important that they be provided with the relevant skills and directed to more resilient job sectors, he said. This is regardless of the state of the economy, but is especially important when "times are going to get a bit rough", he added.

Mr Choo said he hopes the package will be able to reach out to at least three to five thousand residents over the next three years.