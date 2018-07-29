While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 29

Munich airport cancels 200 flights after intruder alert

Around 200 flights had to be cancelled and two terminals evacuated at Munich airport on Saturday after an unidentified person entered a secure area, police and the airport said.

The person - a woman - made it into a secure area of Terminal 2 without being checked and then disappeared without trace despite an extensive search, police said, adding that they did not believe she represented an "extreme danger".

Several thousand people at the airport on a busy weekend of holiday departures had to be evacuated.

Sixty flights were also delayed.

READ MORE HERE

G-20 agriculture ministers express concern about 'protectionist' measures

Agriculture ministers from the Group of 20 (G-20) countries said on Saturday they were concerned about the increasing use of protectionist non-tariff trade measures inconsistent with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

The ministers from countries including the United States and China, in Buenos Aires for the G-20 meeting of agriculture ministers, said in a joint statement they had affirmed their commitment not to adopt "unnecessary obstacles" to trade, and affirmed their rights and obligations under WTO agreements.

The meeting came amid rising trade tensions that have rocked agricultural markets.

READ MORE HERE

Mesut Ozil racism row sparks #MeTwo debate in Germany

Thousands of people in Germany with migrant backgrounds are sharing stories of everyday discrimination under the hashtag #MeTwo, inspired by football star Mesut Ozil's resignation from Germany's national team over racism.

"When I'm the only-non white person in a crowded train and the police gets in, I'm the only one who is asked to show ID," tweeted Der Spiegel reporter Hasnain Kazim, as the discussion trended on German Twitter on Friday.

The campaign was launched earlier this week by Turkish-origin author and rights activist Ali Can, who dubbed it #MeTwo - a play on the #MeToo movement that highlights women's experiences of sexual harassment, and a comment by Ozil about having "two hearts".

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: Hamilton beats the elements to seize pole

Lewis Hamilton danced in the rain on his way to a memorable pole on Saturday ahead of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes secured a front row lockout for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The championship leading Briton, who is battling with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel for a fifth drivers’ world title, delivered another master-class in wet-weather driving and perfect timing.

He chose to go for his final flying lap in the dying seconds of the session and grabbed pole with a lap that produced his team’s fourth lockout of the season.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Chelsea edge past Inter Milan on penalties

Chelsea beat Inter Milan 5-4 on penalties as goalkeeper Willy Caballero saved from Milan Skriniar in the shootout following a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the International Champions Cup.

Spain international Pedro struck after just eight minutes in Nice, slotting in a rebound after Inter keeper Samir Handanovic saved from a lively Alvaro Morata.

It was a second goal in as many games for Pedro, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday, after he netted the winner in Monday's 1-0 victory over Perth Glory in Australia.

READ MORE HERE