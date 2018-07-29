Munich airport cancels 200 flights after intruder alert

Travellers gather in front of information boards at Terminal 2 at Munich airport on July 28, 2018.
Travellers gather in front of information boards at Terminal 2 at Munich airport on July 28, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Travellers gather behinds gates at Terminal 2 at Munich airport.
Travellers gather behinds gates at Terminal 2 at Munich airport.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

BERLIN (AFP) - Around 200 flights had to be cancelled and two terminals evacuated at Munich airport on Saturday (July 28) after an unidentified person entered a secure area, police and the airport said.

The person - a woman - made it into a secure area of Terminal 2 without being checked and then disappeared without trace despite an extensive search, police said, adding that they did not believe she represented an "extreme danger".

Several thousand people at the airport on a busy weekend of holiday departures had to be evacuated.

Sixty flights were also delayed.

(This story is developing)

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
7 dishes to satisfy your cheese craving
Here's how to get work experience while advancing your qualifications
Related news and commentaries on Asean