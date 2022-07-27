While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 27

Biden busts out of Covid-19 isolation with gym session

Audio-bombed by a barking pet dog, wondering if he looks OK on video conference, and finally being allowed to hit the gym – Joe Biden may be the most powerful man in the world but the ups and downs of Covid-19 isolation are the same as for anyone else.

Tuesday was Biden’s fifth day confined to quarters and his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said the president has now completed a five-day course of the therapeutic Paxlovid, with nearly all symptoms of the coronavirus gone.

While the doctor focused mostly on items like healthy oxygen saturation, pulse and temperature, the line really speaking to Biden’s state was that he “feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regime.”

“He asked last night to exercise,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. “He likes to do weights, he likes to do the treadmills.”

