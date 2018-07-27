While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 27

Donald Trump's tweets under investigation: Report

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether US President Donald Trump's tweets constitute an attempt to obstruct justice with respect to the probe into his campaign's ties with Russia, The New York Times reported.

Citing three unnamed people briefed on the subject, the Times said that Mueller, a former FBI director, was scrutinising tweets and negative statements from the president about Attorney-General Jeff Sessions and Mueller's FBI successor James Comey.

Trump has repeatedly turned to Twitter to try to bend proceedings and public opinion in the direction he would like - calling for Mueller's probe to end and demanding that the Justice Department investigate his political enemies.

In one of many similar tweets, Trump on April 20 appeared to try to undermine Mueller's probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in its efforts to skew the 2016 US presidential election.

We suspect arson, Greek minister says of wildfire

Greece said it suspected arson was behind a devastating forest fire which killed at least 83 people and turned the small town of Mati east of Athens into a wasteland of death and destruction.

In one of the worst Greek disasters in living memory, Monday night's blaze trapped dozens of people in their cars trying to flee a barrelling wall of flames.

"We have serious indications and significant signs suggesting the criminal actions of arson," Civil Protection Minister Nikos Toskas told a news conference. He said police had testimonies to that effect, but did not elaborate.

Over $150b wiped off Facebook's market value as shares plunge 19%

Facebook shares plunged more than 19 per cent on Thursday after the company warned the day before that its sales growth would stall in the months ahead.

The share price was on its way to the biggest single-day drop in the company's history.

And the sell-off is poised break another record, experts said. Facebook's falling stock price has erased more than US$110 billion (S$150 billion) in market value, which would be the largest one-day loss of any publicly traded company.

Football: Barca under fire as women's team flies economy, men's in business class

Barcelona's first mixed-sex tour was overshadowed by controversy after it emerged that the men's football team flew in business class to the United States while the women's team was relegated to the back of the plane in economy.

The Spanish giants posted photos and videos of the two teams boarding the Portland-bound plane together but photos posted by the female players online showed they were flying in economy, sparking an outcry on social media after this was noticed by supporters of the women's team.

But Alexia Putellas of the women's team said the teams flew in separate sections of the plane because the female squad had been added to the tour at a late stage after the club had already chartered its flight and all the business seats had already been assigned to the men.

Paul McCartney returns to Beatles' Liverpool club for surprise gig

Paul McCartney surprised and delighted fans on Thursday with a small free gig at The Cavern Club, returning to the cellar venue in Liverpool where The Beatles made their name more than 50 years ago.

In scenes reminiscent of the 1960s, the 76-year-old, was greeted by cheering and some screaming fans as he arrived at the club by car.

Many had waited for hours to get a limited number of tickets after the singer and musician had posted a Tweet hours earlier announcing the gig.

