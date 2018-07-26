While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 26

Trump and EU chief Juncker strike deal to avert trade war

US President Donald Trump said the United States and the European Union were kicking off talks aimed at lowering trade barriers as officials looked to head off a brewing trade war.

“This was a very big day for free and fair trade, a very big day indeed,” Trump told reporters at the White House after meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

“We are starting the negotiation right now but we know very much where it’s going,” Trump said.

Speaking with Juncker at his side, Trump said they had agreed in talks to “work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods.”

North Korea is continuing to produce nuclear bomb fuel: Pompeo

North Korea is still making nuclear material, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers, six weeks after President Donald Trump said the nuclear threat from Pyongyang was over.

“Yes, they continue to produce fissile material,” Pompeo told senators during a closely watched appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12, where the US said Kim had agreed to totally get rid of his nuclear weapons.

Trump postpones second Putin summit until next year

President Donald Trump will delay a second summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin until next year, the White House announced.

National Security Adviser John Bolton cited Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in a statement announcing the delay.

The White House last week said Trump had invited Putin to Washington for a meeting in the fall, a move that was criticised by both Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

Viral plane video highlights European chasm over migrants

A viral video of an activist on board a plane in Sweden stopping the deportation of an Afghan asylum seeker has cast a spotlight on Europe's deepening divisions over immigration, human rights experts said.

University student Elin Ersson broadcast a live video on Facebook on Monday, showing her refusing to sit down until the Afghan man was removed from the flight at Gothenburg airport.

"I'm not going to sit down until this person is off the plane," the 21-year-old says in the video, which has gone viral and been viewed at least 2.7 million times on Facebook.

Final Game Of Thrones season to air in first half of 2019

HBO will debut the final season of its international hit Game Of Thrones in the first half of next year and it aims to start production on a prequel in 2019, a network executive said.

Casey Bloys, HBO's president of programming, speaking at a Television Critics Association event, declined to provide details on the eighth and final Game Of Thrones season or to provide a more specific premiere date.

The Emmy-winning medieval fantasy series is HBO's biggest hit ever with some 30 million viewers in the United States and an army of devoted fans worldwide.

