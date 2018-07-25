While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 25

Wildfires kill at least 74 near Athens, families embrace as flames close in

Greece’s prime minister told of the “unspeakable tragedy” the country faced after at least 74 people were killed by wildfires that swept through a resort, trapping people in cars and on the edge of cliffs as others were forced to jump off to survive.

The scale of Monday night’s devastation in Mati became apparent at first light on Tuesday.

Scores of gutted cars lined streets in the coastal town, east of Athens, melted by the intensity of the heat. Bodies lay on roadsides, and in one area, a group of 26 people were found dead - some locked in an embrace as the flames closed in.

The group, which included children, were found near the top of a cliff overlooking a beach. They had ended up there after apparently searching for an escape route.

Ivanka Trump announces closure of namesake fashion brand

Ivanka Trump announced Tuesday that she was closing her eponymous fashion brand, following a firestorm of criticism about potential conflicts of interests and flagging sales fueled by a political backlash.

The 36-year-old, who has been frequently photographed wearing shoes from her namesake label, stepped away from the company to work in the White House as an advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, but continued to profit from the label.

While the clothing, footwear and accessories brand experienced a surge in sales in 2016, the year that Trump won the presidency, it suffered a backlash after he took office, and had been axed by a growing number of retail chains.

May takes control of Brexit talks in bid for softer EU split

Prime Minister Theresa May is taking control of Britain's Brexit negotiations and will direct strategy from her own office, in a move that reinforces her drive to keep close to the European Union. The pound rose on the news.

May shook up her team on Tuesday, sidelining the troublesome ministry that she created two years ago to lead the British withdrawal from the EU.

It follows months of tensions between the former Brexit Secretary David Davis, who led the department until he quit this month, and May’s chief Europe adviser Oliver Robbins, who she increasingly turned to for advice.

Apple fixes a bug that made its new MacBook Pros run slower than advertised

Apple fixed a software problem on Tuesday that prevented its new MacBook Pro laptops from performing as well as promised.

The company said a problem with the part of the system that manages the temperature in laptops was mistakenly curtailing the processing speed of its newest MacBook Pros when owners pushed them to their limits.

A fix for the bug is rolling out to all new MacBook Pro models.

Demi Lovato reported hospitalised for apparent heroin overdose

Pop star Demi Lovato was reportedly taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday due to a possible heroin overdose, celebrity website TMZ said.

Lovato, 25, who has spoken openly about cocaine and alcohol abuse in the past, released a song last month called Sober, saying she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Representatives for Lovato did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

