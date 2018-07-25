Demi Lovato hospitalised after suspected heroin overdose: Reports

LOS ANGELES - Pop singer Demi Lovato has been rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after suffering from an apparent heroin overdose, according to a TMZ report citing police sources.

Lovato's current condition is unknown.

The singer was taken to hospital from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon on Tuesday (July 24), said the celebrity news website.

The pop singer had well-publicised struggles with oxycontin, cocaine, and alcohol, according to reports, and got clean after a stay in a sober house in 2012.

However, her new song Sober, released last month, seemed to address renewed battles with addiction.

"Wake me when the shakes are gone and the cold sweats disappear… I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore," she sings.

Demi performed on Sunday at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles with Iggy Azalea, said TMZ.

She was scheduled to go on the road this week for an upcoming show in Atlantic City, but TMZ quoted sources as saying she was "struggling".