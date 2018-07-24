While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 24

Striking at critics, Trump threatens stripping former officials of security clearances

The White House on Monday (July 23) threatened to strip six former US intelligence and law enforcement officials, including Obama-era CIA director John Brennan, of their security clearances as President Donald Trump considers striking back at critics of his summit meeting last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump's administration is also considering taking away the security clearances of former FBI Director James Comey, a vocal critic fired by Trump last year.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden, former President Barack Obama's national security adviser Susan Rice and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe could also lose their clearances, Sanders said.

Images indicate North Korea dismantling facilities at test site: Report



Satellite images indicate North Korea has begun dismantling key facilities at a site used to develop engines for ballistic missiles, in a first step toward fulfilling a pledge made to US President Donald Trump at a June summit, a Washington-based think tank said on Monday (July 23).

The images from July 20 showed work had been carried out at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station to dismantle a building used to assemble space-launch vehicles and a nearby rocket engine test stand used to develop liquid-fuel engines for ballistic missiles and space-launch vehicles, the 38 North think tank said.

"Since these facilities are believed to have played an important role in the development of technologies for the North's intercontinental ballistic missile programme, these efforts represent a significant confidence-building measure on the part of North Korea," it said in a report.

Stormy Daniels and husband to divorce: Lawyer



Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who is battling President Donald Trump in court over their alleged sexual encounter a decade ago, and her husband plan to divorce, her lawyer announced Monday (July 23).

"My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage," Michael Avenatti said in a statement on Twitter.

"A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed," Daniel's lawyer said.

Rising heat linked to suicide spikes in US and Mexico



A hotter planet could lead to tens of thousands more suicides by 2050 in the United States and Mexico alone, unless global warming is curbed, according to a study published on Monday (July 23).

Researchers examined decades worth of temperature data against suicide rates in US counties and Mexican municipalities, some dating back to the 1960s, and found that hotter weather was linked to increases in deaths by suicide.

"Hotter temperatures are clearly not the only, nor the most important, risk factor for suicide," lead author Marshall Burke, an economist at Stanford University, said in a statement.

Swimming: American Ryan Lochte banned 14 months for anti-doping violation

Six-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Ryan Lochte has been suspended for 14 months for receiving an intravenous infusion of a permitted substance without a therapeutic use exemption, the US anti-doping agency (USADA) said on Monday (July 23).

Lochte, who was expected to compete at this week’s national championships in California, posted a photo of himself on social media in May that depicted himself receiving the infusion, which triggered the USADA investigation.

USADA said in a statement that Lochte was not using a banned substance but that it prohibits such infusions or injections in excess of 100 mL within a 12-hour period unless received in the course of hospital treatment, surgical procedures or clinical diagnostic investigations.

