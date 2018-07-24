Swimming: American Ryan Lochte banned 14 months for anti-doping violation

US swimmer Ryan Lochte at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Aug 3, 2016, two days ahead of the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.
US swimmer Ryan Lochte at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Aug 3, 2016, two days ahead of the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
1 hour ago

(REUTERS) - Six-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Ryan Lochte has accepted a 14-month suspension for his use of a prohibited intravenous infusion, the US anti-doping agency (USADA) said on Monday (July 23).

The body said in a statement that Lochte had posted an image on social media showing himself receiving an infusion of permitted substances and that a subsequent investigation revealed this exceeded permissible levels.

The 33-year-old's period of ineligibility began on May 24, the date of the infusion.

Lochte, who made headlines in 2016 over a tale about being robbed and held at gunpoint after a party during the Rio Olympics which he later admitted was "over-exaggerated", fully cooperated with the investigation.

USADA said intravenous infusions or injections in excess of 100ml within a 12-hour period and without a therapeutic use exemption are prohibited, unless legitimately received in the course of hospital treatment.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Here's how to get work experience while advancing your qualifications
Related news and commentaries on Asean
Constantly learning is key to staying competitive
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!