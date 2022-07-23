While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 23

US discussing America-made fighter jets for Ukraine

The United States is exploring whether it can send US-made fighter jets to Ukraine, a White House spokesman told reporters on Friday, as the conflict with Russia enters its fifth month and fighting rages in eastern Ukraine.

While the Biden administration was making preliminary explorations into the feasibility of potentially providing the jets to Ukraine, the move is not something that would be done immediately, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing.

Such a move would be a major increase in US support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Kirby also disclosed details of the latest US arms package for Ukraine, which totalled US$270 million to aid in its defense against Russian aggression, including US$100 million for drones.

