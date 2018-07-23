While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 23

Suicide attack at Kabul airport leaves 14 dead, 60 wounded

A suicide bomber killed at least 14 people and wounded 60 at the entrance to Kabul international airport on Sunday (July 22) , officials said, as scores gathered to welcome home Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum from exile.

Senior government officials, political leaders and supporters were leaving the airport after greeting the powerful ethnic Uzbek leader and former warlord when the explosion happened.

"This is the first time I have seen a suicide attack," one witness told AFP.

World Bank official drowns at Bali beach

World Bank senior economist Aakanksha Pande, 37, died after being swept away by strong waves at Double Six Beach in Seminyak, Bali, on Saturday (July 21).

Denpasar Water Police chief Comr. Wayan Kesuma Jaya said Pande, a United States citizen, was swept away by high and strong waves while swimming in the evening.

"She was swept by the waves when she was swimming at the beach in front of Double Six Hotel in Seminyak," Kesuma Jaya said.

Mexico president-elect writes to Trump, urging swift conclusion to Nafta talks

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent US President Donald Trump a letter calling for a swift conclusion to Nafta negotiations and pledging his wish to reset relations between the two countries, Mexican officials said on Sunday (July 22).

The letter was delivered during a recent meeting in Mexico with senior US officials, and details were disclosed once Trump had received it, said Lopez Obrador, a leftist who won Mexico's July 1 presidential election in a landslide.

In a news conference with Lopez Obrador, Marcelo Ebrard, the president-elect's proposed foreign minister, read a copy of the letter, which states that the incoming administration's aim is to "start a new chapter in the relationship between Mexico and the United States, based on mutual respect."

Magnitude 5.9 quake injures nearly 290 in western Iran



A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit western Iran on Sunday (July 22), injuring at least 287 people, hours after two quakes struck Hormozgan province in the south, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

Houshang Bazvand, governor of the affected province of Kermanshah, told IRNA that eight of the injured had been hospitalised and the rest were released after treatment.

State media said the two earlier earthquakes, with magnitudes of 4.7 and 5.7, had damaged buildings in a few villages without causing casualties. Morteza Salimi, head of rescue at Iran’s Red Crescent, said damage from the two earlier quakes appeared to be light.

Golf: Molinari sees off Spieth, Woods to win maiden major at British Open



Italy's Francesco Molinari emerged from the pack on a thrilling final day at Carnoustie to win the British Open on Sunday (July 22), seeing off the challenges of reigning champion Jordan Spieth and a revived Tiger Woods to win the first major of his career.

At the age of 35, he becomes the first Italian ever to win a major, after keeping his cool in remarkable fashion when almost all around him seemed to be losing theirs on a windy afternoon.

A two-under-par round of 69 on the Scottish links allowed him to finish on eight-under, two shots clear of the quartet of Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner.

