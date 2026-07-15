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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 15, 2026

A fire burning at the port of Kish Island in Iran, in a screengrab taken from a social media video released on July 14.

US launches new Iran strikes, reimposes naval blockade

US forces carried out strikes against Iran for a fourth day in a row on July 14 and reimposed a naval blockade to prevent ships from sailing to or from the country’s ports.

The military action came after US President Donald Trump backed down on his threat to heavily tax ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, saying Gulf countries had agreed to make major investments in the United States.

US Central Command said the latest strikes were aimed at “degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping” in the strait, where Tehran has repeatedly carried out attacks on civilian vessels.

The renewed naval blockade came into force at 2000 GMT (4am on July 15 in Singapore) - an hour after the US strikes began - with a senior Iranian official saying the move effectively wrecked a deal struck with Washington to pause the conflict to allow peace talks to take place.

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US gripped by major outbreak of intestinal infections

PHOTO: REUTERS

More than half of US states are grappling with an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness caused by a food borne parasite, America’s top health agency reported on July 14.

Nearly 7,000 confirmed or suspected cases of cyclosporiasis, an infection triggered by a microscopic parasite, have been recorded across 34 states, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms include explosive diarrhoea, loss of appetite, fever and vomiting.

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US Supreme Court justices warn of threats against them

PHOTO: REUTERS

In a rare appearance before Congress, US Supreme Court justices sought more security funding on July 14 and warned of a sharp rise in threats against them, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett recounting being sent home with a bulletproof vest and targeted in a recent “swatting” hoax.

Barrett and Justice Elena Kagan urged lawmakers to approve a roughly 10 per cent budget increase for the court, with Kagan saying the Supreme Court police force expects a 38 per cent increase in threats this year following a 25 per cent rise in 2025.

Their appearance was the first before Congress by sitting justices since 2019, excluding Senate confirmation hearings for nominees.

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Europe’s ageing population brings challenges

PHOTO: REUTERS

The population of the 27-nation European Union will peak in 2029 before falling in the coming decades, according to a report published on July 14 that spotlights the major challenges the bloc faces from an ageing population.

Today, there are 450.6 million people, but researchers say this will peak at 453.3 million in 2029 before a slow long-term decline.

The population will fall to 398.8 million people by 2100, an overall drop of 11.7 per cent and a level that was last experienced in the 1970s.

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Dominant Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final

PHOTO: REUTERS

Spain suffocated France deep in the heart of Texas on July 14, powering into their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 2010 with a spellbinding 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro.

From the opening whistle, the Spaniards wrapped themselves around France like an anaconda, tightening their grip with every wave of pressing and every spell of possession until the life had been squeezed from a French attack that had looked irresistible throughout the tournament.

“A dream come true… to be honest, I never even imagined anything like this, not even in my wildest dreams,” Porro said.

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