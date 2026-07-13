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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 13, 2026

Members of emergency personnel working next to covered bodies at the site of a deadly fire at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bangkok pub fire kills at least 27 people

At least 27 people have been killed in a fire at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand’s prime minister and other officials said on July 13, in one of the deadliest such incidents in the tourism hub in recent years.

“There are more than 27 dead,” said Anwut Pho-ampai of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, which operates a voluntary emergency rescue service.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the site of the fire in the early hours of July 13, told reporters that based on survivor accounts, the pub rapidly filled with smoke after a fire broke out, forcing many to run to the back of the venue near the bathrooms, but there were no fire escapes.

“Twenty-seven bodies were moved out, lifeless bodies. Some were sent to hospitals, we are checking their conditions,” Anutin said in televised remarks from the scene of the blaze.

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Fresh attacks hit Iran, Kuwait as Tehran and US square off over Hormuz

PHOTO: REUTERS

Fresh attacks rocked Iran and Kuwait on the evening of July 12 as Tehran and Washington squared off over the Strait of Hormuz, offering contradicting statements as to whether the vital waterway was open to traffic.

Iran reported strikes on two of its southern islands while Kuwait, where Tehran has repeatedly targeted US installations, said border posts and an offshore oil platform had been attacked.

The as-yet unclaimed strikes came hours after Tehran and Washington exchanged fire for the third time this week, with control of Hormuz again the central issue, plunging into further question negotiations aimed at building on a preliminary deal and ending the Middle East war for good.

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Israel to hold Oct 27 elections in vote seen as referendum on Netanyahu

PHOTO: REUTERS

Israel will hold national elections on Oct 27, the last date allowed by law, its Parliament said on July 12, with the vote widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership since the Gaza war erupted.

The Knesset, as Parliament is known, is set to end its current term on July 17, allowing the ruling coalition to complete a full four-year term for the first time in decades.

“Since the current Knesset is expected to serve its full term and the next general election is already set by law for October 27, with no intention of shortening the legislature’s tenure, there is no need to enact a Knesset Dissolution Law in the usual sense,” Parliament said in a statement.

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Spain’s ex-PM sparks outrage with ‘xenophobic’ comment on France football team

PHOTO: REUTERS

Spain’s conservative ex-prime minister Mariano Rajoy faced criticism at home and in France July 12 after saying the neighbouring country’s national football team had “no French players”.

The comment, published in an opinion piece in Spanish online news site El Debate, came as Spain prepares to face France on July 14 in a blockbuster World Cup semi-final.

Spain’s current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the remark as “xenophobic”.

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Irrepressible Sinner outlasts Zverev to win second straight Wimbledon title

PHOTO: REUTERS

Jannik Sinner was at his clinical best as he successfully defended his Wimbledon title with a bruising four-set victory over French Open champion Alexander Zverev in the final on July 12.

The world number one recovered from losing the first set in a match largely dominated by serve, eventually wearing Zverev down to secure a 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4 win.

“You can feel the nerves on Sunday morning, it is a very special place,” said Sinner, who saved the only break point he faced on Centre Court.

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