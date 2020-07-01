While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 1

US, allies deplore China's new Hong Kong security law

China's passage of a national security law for Hong Kong drew international condemnation on Tuesday, with the United States and its Asian and Western allies criticising a move that heralds a more authoritarian era for the former British colony.

The law punishes crimes of secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison in Hong Kong, which was guaranteed freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland under a "one country, two systems" formula at its 1997 handover.

"As Beijing now treats Hong Kong as 'One Country, One System,' so must the United States," White House National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement.

"We urge Beijing to immediately reverse course.

US could hit 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day: Fauci

A top US health expert warned Congress on Tuesday that new coronavirus cases could more than double to 100,000 per day if authorities and the public fail to take steps to suppress the pandemic.

Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, a leading member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, said the United States was headed in the "wrong direction" on the pandemic and demanded that Americans wear masks and avoid crowds after lax behaviour propelled new outbreaks.

"I'm very concerned and I'm not satisfied with what's going on, because we're going in the wrong direction," he testified to a Senate panel.

Judge temporarily blocks 'tell-all' book by Trump's niece

A New York judge on Tuesday temporarily halted the publication of a "tell-all" book by Donald Trump's niece that dubs the US president "the world's most dangerous man."

The temporary restraining order prevents the release of the 240-page book until at least a July 10 court hearing that will see Mary Trump and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, defend its publication.

The president's brother, Robert Trump, had initially asked a court in Queens to issue the temporary restraining order, which was rejected.

Football: Fernandes double fires Man United masterclass

Bruno Fernandes boosted Manchester United's bid to qualify for the Champions League as his brace inspired an impressive 3-0 win at Brighton on Tuesday.

Cajoled by the dazzling Fernandes, United produced one of their best performances of the season at the Amex Stadium.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring early in the first half and Fernandes doubled the lead before the interval.

Tom Hanks: 'I have no idea when I will go back to work'

US actor Tom Hanks said on Tuesday (June 30) that Hollywood has "no idea" when it can return to production, as he described his own recovery after contracting the coronavirus, which has shut down the movie industry.

The Forrest Gump and Philadelphia Oscar-winner in March became the first high-profile star to come down with Covid-19, shortly before he was due to begin shooting an Elvis Presley biopic in Australia.

"As the canaries in the coal mine for the Covid-19 experience, we are fine - we had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms, not life-threatening, I'm happy to say," he told a virtual press conference.

