While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 1

US Democratic candidates dump on Trump over North Korea meeting

US candidates running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday (June 30) criticised President Donald Trump's latest overture to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying the leaders' meeting lacked substance and elevated a ruthless dictator.

The Republican Trump became the first sitting US president to step into North Korea on Sunday, drawing on his penchant for showmanship and surprise to pull off talks with Mr Kim in the Demilitarised Zone that divides the two Koreas.

The meeting, at Mr Trump's last-minute invitation, drew praise from some including Pope Francis as a step toward peace. Critics called it a publicity stunt and said Mr Trump wasted an important symbolic move when there has been little sign that North Korea has taken meaningful steps toward denuclearisation.

READ MORE HERE

'Good chance' for more US exports to Huawei: Trump aide

As the United States and China pursue trade talks, there is a "good chance" that more US firms will be granted licenses to sell products to controversial Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Sunday (June 30).

Kudlow's comments came after US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday to a truce in their trade war, and Washington pledged to hold off on new tariffs while they negotiate.



White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow emphasised that Huawei will remain on the so-called US Entity List - foreign companies and individuals that are subject to specific export and technology transfer licensing requirements. PHOTO: AFP



While Trump had signalled the softer position on Huawei, a sticking point in trade talks, by saying US companies could sell equipment "where there's no great national security problem," Kudlow added a bit of detail.

READ MORE HERE

EU top jobs summit in trouble as compromise fails



The 28 leaders are aiming to agree candidates for president of the European Commission, president of their own Council and a foreign policy chief. PHOTO: REUTERS



European leaders embarked on what could prove a long night of furious debate Sunday (June 30) as a bid to find compromise on Brussels' top jobs ran into stiff opposition.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel came to Brussels after coming to agreement on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Under the so-called "Sushi deal", the 28 EU leaders would nominate Dutch social democrat Frans Timmermans as president of the European Commission, rather than his conservative rival German MEP Manfred Weber.

READ MORE HERE

Bodies of drowned migrant man, daughter back in El Salvador



A hearse carries the remains of Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria in La Hachadura crossing point near San Francisco Menendez, El Salvador, on June 30, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The bodies of a man and his young daughter who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States were returned on Sunday (June 30) to their native El Salvador.

A shocking photo of the lifeless bodies of Oscar Alberto Martinez, who was 25, and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria lying face down in the river fueled concern and outrage around the world, with some people blaming the US crackdown on border crossings for their deaths.

Hearses accompanied by a long caravan brought the two corpses to the town of La Hachadura, near the border with Guatemala.

READ MORE HERE

Four murdered in London including heavily pregnant woman



According to official statistics, there were 285 fatal stabbings in England and Wales in 2018, the highest level since records began more than 70 years ago. PHOTO: REUTERS



London Mayor Sadiq Khan said police were working around the clock after four people were murdered in a bloody 28-hour period for Britain's capital, including a heavily pregnant woman who was stabbed to death.

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, was around eight months pregnant when she died in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 29) in south London. The baby was delivered and remains in a critical condition. A 29-year-old man is in police custody.

In three separate incidents, two men died from stab wounds and a third following a fight, as the wave of violent murders that has gripped the capital continued. Five people have been arrested.

READ MORE HERE