While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 28

Search resumes at Brazil mine disaster site, evacuation ends

Fears of a second dam breach at a Brazilian mining complex receded Sunday (Jan 27), enabling the resumption of a search for the nearly 300 people still missing two days after a dam collapse that has killed at least 37 people.

Loudspeakers rang out at 5.30 am (3.30pm Singapore time) among homes surrounding the Corrego do Feijao mining complex in southeastern Brazil, warning of dangerously high water levels, according to mine owner Vale.

Workers at the complex are still reeling after a barrier at the site burst on Friday, spewing millions of tons of treacherous sludge and engulfing buildings, vehicles and roads.

'Red scarves' march in Paris in riposte to 'yellow vests'

Thousands of protesters marched through Paris on Sunday (Jan 27) to condemn violence in the "yellow vest"movement that has rocked France for weeks with angry protests over President Emmanuel Macron's rule.

Some 10,000 people turned out for Sunday's counter-demonstration, a day after an 11th consecutive Saturday of "yellow vest" demonstrations across France that brought sporadic clashes with police.

Participants, some wearing red scarves after the name of the counter-movement, displayed slogans like "stop the violence" and"hands off my Republic" in a peaceful afternoon procession in eastern Paris that ended in Bastille square.

Syria's first lady undergoes operation over cancer: Presidency

The wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has undergone a "successful" operation as part of treatment for early-stage breast cancer, the presidency said on Sunday (Jan 27).

"Asma al-Assad continues her treatment against the malignant tumour," it said on its Facebook page.

"Breast surgery at the Damascus military hospital has been successful," it added.

Ex-Trump advisor accuses Russia probe of 'Gestapo tactics'

Veteran Republican consultant Roger Stone said Sunday (Jan 27) his predawn arrest by US federal agents as part of the Russia collusion probe amounted to "Gestapo tactics" intended to prejudice a potential jury in his prosecution.

Stone was raided at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday, becoming the sixth campaign associate of President Donald Trump indicted in the investigation headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion with Moscow in the 2016 election.

"I'm 66 years old. I don't own a firearm, I have no prior criminal record, my passport has expired," Stone told ABC's This Week news magazine programme.

Football: Stumbling Spurs knocked out of FA Cup by Palace

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their second defeat in English knockout football to a London rival in a matter of days as they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday (Jan 27).

Connor Wickham gave the unfancied Eagles, 29 points adrift of Spurs in the Premier League, a ninth-minute lead before a penalty by former Tottenham winger Andros Townsend made it 2-0.

Spurs' Kieran Trippier missed with a penalty before half-time as Tottenham suffered more spot-kick woe following Thursday's shoot-out defeat by Chelsea in a League Cup semi-final.

