While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 27

Moscow, Kyiv agree on east Ukraine ceasefire after Paris talks

Moscow and Kyiv on Wednesday agreed at talks in Paris that all parties should observe a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine after more than eight hours of discussions which were hailed by a French diplomat as sending a “good signal”.

A Russian troop build-up close to the border with east of Ukraine has raised fears the Kremlin is planning military intervention in its pro-EU neighbour as Moscow presses demands over Nato’s presence in eastern Europe.

An aide to French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking on condition of anonymity, stressed that the Paris talks had been about resolving the separatist fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014, not the threat of a Russian invasion.

But “the question was whether the Russians wanted to signal a thaw”, he said, adding that the “difficult” discussions had ultimately resulted in something positive.

