Russia, after Eastern Ukraine talks, says all parties agree on need for ceasefire

Ukrainian troops on the front line in Opytna, eastern Ukraine, on Jan 24, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agreed that a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine should be observed after long talks in Paris on Wednesday (Jan 26), Russia's chief negotiator, Dmitry Kozak, told reporters.

Many issues concerning a peace settlement for the conflict in eastern Ukraine remained unresolved after eight hours of talks, Kozak told a news conference.

But he said he hoped positions could be narrowed.

He said another meeting of the four countries would be held in two weeks in Berlin.

