While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 22

British PM Theresa May's Brexit Plan B wins little favour

Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday (Jan 21) continued to reject calls for a second referendum and any delay of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, changing little in her Brexit Plan B presented to Parliament a week after it decisively rejected her initial divorce deal with the EU.

She also stuck to her commitment that there would be no hard border with Ireland even after Britain leaves the EU, effectively continuing the political deadlock over Brexit with 67 days to go until the March 29 departure deadline.

Mrs May did make some concessions to her opponents both within and outside her Conservative Party, promising to waive the £65 (S$114) fee for EU nationals living in Britain who apply for settled status after Brexit.

Ten sailors dead, 14 saved after two ships catch fire near Crimea

Ten crew members have been found dead and 14 have been rescued after two ships caught fire in the Kerch Strait near Crimea, Russia's transport ministry said on Monday (Jan 21), with a rescue operation still underway.

The ministry said earlier on Monday that crew members were jumping into the sea to escape the blaze, which probably broke out during a ship-to-ship fuel transhipment.

Both ships were under the Tanzanian flag - Candy (Venice) and Maestro - and had a combined total of 31 crew members. Of them, 16 were Turkish citizens and 15 from India, it said.

Toddler rescue effort reaches most dangerous stage in Spain: Engineer

Efforts to reach a two-year-old boy who fell into a borehole in southern Spain more than a week ago are nearing their most dangerous stage, an engineer on the rescue team said on Monday(Jan 21).

The toddler, Julen, fell down the shaft as his family walked through a private estate in Totalan, Malaga on Jan 13. There have been no signs of life since.

Miners have been drilling day and night to create a parallel shaft, hoping they will be able to cut across by Tuesday to find the child.

Michelin gives stars back to chef who didn't want them

A French chef who had shocked the culinary world by handing back his Michelin stars was stunned Monday (Jan 21) to find himself back in the prestigious guide's new edition.

Sebastien Bras cited the "huge pressure" that came with Michelin recognition when he asked in September 2017 for his three-star restaurant Le Suquet to be left out of the 2018 guide.

Michelin agreed, with the company's then brand manager Claire Dorland Clauzel telling AFP: "It is difficult for us to have a restaurant in the guide which does not wish to be in it."

Football: Another late penalty rescues UAE at Asian Cup as Ryan saves Aussies

Hosts United Arab Emirates ended Kyrgyzstan’s fairytale with a controversial extra-time penalty to reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals on Monday (Jan 21) as holders Australia and Japan also advanced.

A knee-wobbling, chest-thumping Mathew Ryan saved two spot kicks as the Socceroos beat Uzbekistan’s White Wolves in a shootout, while the Blue Samurai bundled out Saudi Arabia.

Substitute Ahmed Khalil was UAE’s hero on an angst-ridden Abu Dhabi night as he converted another late penalty after a refereeing decision that could charitably be described as “soft”.

