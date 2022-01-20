While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 20

'Our work's not done,' Biden addresses sceptics at 1-year mark

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he had underestimated the extent of Republican opposition to his programmes and acknowledged Americans' frustration at the slow pace of Covid-19 testing, but said the United States was on track to meet considerable challenges from the pandemic and inflation.

Marking the near one-year anniversary of his presidency, Biden, a Democrat, faced a flurry questions on the country's bumpy Covid-19 response, relations with Russia and the future of American democracy during a rare formal news conference.

Promising to confront what he called the unexpectedly "stalwart" opposition of Republicans, Biden promised to take his case for action directly to voters as Democrats seek to defend their congressional majorities in a Nov 8 election.

"Our work's not done," said Biden, whose approval ratings have sagged in recent months with Covid-19 hospitalisations at a record.

