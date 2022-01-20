Child dies crossing river between Mexico, US

Government personnel recover the body of a migrant child from the river on Jan 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
4 min ago

MEXICO CITY (AFP) - The body of a child who apparently drowned trying to cross from Mexico to the United States has been pulled from the Rio Grande along the border, authorities said.

The girl, believed to be Venezuelan, was found on Tuesday in the river with no vital signs next to Acuna in the state of Coahuila, the Mexican National Institute of Migration (INM) said.

A search had been launched after US Border Patrol notified Mexico about a missing child wearing a red jacket, denim pants and white socks, INM officials said in a statement.

"The INM regrets the death of the migrant girl, and reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding people... with special attention to those who are part of vulnerable groups, such as girls, boys and adolescents," it said.

Between October 2020 and September 2021, the US recorded 1.7 million people illegally entering across its southern border - the highest annual number on record.

Many risk their lives during a long and treacherous journey overland from South or Central America during which they face the danger of deadly accidents, drowning and crime.

Last month, Mexico announced new visa requirements for Venezuelans following an increase in the number of arrivals from the crisis-hit country, many of them hoping to travel on to the US.

More On This Topic
Most of 54 dead in Mexico truck crash were Guatemalan migrants
Mexico disbands makeshift camp with thousands of migrants

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top