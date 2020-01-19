While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 19

Trump gives dramatic account of Iranian general's last minutes before death: CNN

US President Donald Trump gave a minute-to-minute account of the US drone strikes that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in remarks to a Republican fund-raising dinner, according to audio obtained by CNN.

With his typical dramatic flourish, Trump recounted the scene as he monitored the strikes from the White House Situation Room when Soleimani was killed.

The president spoke in a ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, at a Republican event that raised US$10 million (S$13 million) for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign and for the Republican National Committee.

Reporters were not allowed in for the event. CNN said it obtained an audio recording of Trump's remarks.

Britain's Harry and Meghan to drop titles, retire as working royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy and they will pay their own way in life as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

They will also no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles, the palace said in an announcement that sought to end turmoil in the monarchy sparked earlier this month when the couple announced they wanted to reduce their official duties and spend more time in North America.

The Queen and senior family members met last week to discuss the situation and have been in discussions with officials on how this stepping back would work in practice for Harry, 35, and his American wife, former actress Meghan, 38.

Brief scuffles at Guatemala-Mexico border as migrants try to cross

Central American migrants entered Mexico from Guatemala in small groups on Saturday after brief clashes earlier in the day when dozens of people tried to force their way across the border and were pushed back by Mexican security forces.

Hundreds of people who entered Guatemala from Honduras in recent days have been arriving at the Mexican border, with the bulk of them still advancing in a larger caravan, testing the resolve of Mexico to heed US demands to contain migrant flows.

President Donald Trump has threatened to hurt Mexico and Central American countries economically if they allow large groups to reach the US border. The latest exodus from Honduras has been accompanied by US border agents.

Facebook apologises after vulgar translation of Chinese leader's name

Facebook said on Saturday it was working to find out how Chinese leader Xi Jinping's name appeared as "Mr S***hole" in posts on its platform when translated into English from Burmese, apologising for any offence caused and saying the problem had been fixed.

The error came to light on the second day of a visit by the president to the South-east Asian country, where Xi and state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi signed dozens of agreements covering massive Beijing-backed infrastructure plans.

A statement about the visit published on Suu Kyi's official Facebook page was littered with references to "Mr S***hole" when translated to English, while a headline in local news journal the Irrawaddy appeared as "Dinner honours president s***hole".

Football: Man City drop more points, Norwich get lifeline

Even when Liverpool are not in action they continue to bolster their seemingly impregnable Premier League lead and it happened again on Saturday as second-placed Manchester City could only draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Fernandinho's 90th-minute own goal robbed them of victory and left Pep Guardiola's side 13 points behind Liverpool who have played two games less and who can stretch their advantage to 16 if they beat Manchester United on Sunday.

On a big day at the bottom of the table, bottom side Norwich City gave themselves a lifeline with a 1-0 defeat of free-falling Bournemouth in a match in which both sides had a man sent off.

