While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 13

Esper says he didn't see specific evidence Iranians planned to attack 4 embassies

Defence Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday that he never saw any specific piece of evidence that Iran was planning an attack on four US embassies as President Donald Trump had claimed last week as a justification for the strike on an Iranian general that sent the United States and Iran to the brink of war.

"I didn't see one with regard to four embassies," Esper said on CBS' Face The Nation.

But he added, "I share the president's view that, probably, my expectation was they were going to go after our embassies. The embassies are the most prominent display of American presence in a country."

The muddled message on Sunday by Esper and other administration officials only added to the public debate regarding the Jan 3 strike that killed Iran's most important general, General Qassem Soleimani, and whether there was appropriate justification for the killing.

Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions

Sunday’s are so relaxing. Tea, rain, and the constant threat of nuclear annihilation 🍵 🌧 ☢️ #pickering #ontarioemergencyalert pic.twitter.com/OkFECWMOjY — Tatiana Forstner (@tia_forstner) January 12, 2020

People throughout the Canadian province of Ontario awoke on Sunday to a cellphone alert warning them of an "incident" at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto - only to later be told the message was a mistake.

The message, which popped up throughout the nation's most populous province, was accompanied by a shrill emergency broadcast noise.

It said an unspecified event had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.

Iran plane crash: Ticket change in Teheran saves Ukrainian's life

A Ukrainian political analyst who was in Iran's capital for an international conference planned to head home when it was done, but then chose to stay one more day and do some sightseeing. The decision saved his life.

Andrey Buzarov told the Associated Press on Sunday that his original plan would have put him on the flight that Iran shot down by mistake last week, killing all 176 people on board.

"I found out within an hour after the crash. My friend, an Iranian, came to me and showed photos from local Iranian social networks; the media hadn't written yet, no one had information," Buzarov said.

Football: Aguero overtakes Henry as Premier League's top overseas scorer

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero became the most prolific overseas goalscorer in the Premier League era when he netted a hat-trick in a 6-1 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Argentine began the game one behind Frenchman Thierry Henry who scored 175 times for Arsenal but ended it with 177, joint fourth on the all-time list, after poaching a hat-trick.

It was Aguero's 12th Premier League hat-trick, taking him past Alan Shearer with whom he had shared the record.

Football: Real beat Atletico on penalties to win Spanish Super Cup

Thibaut Courtois proved the hero in a penalty shoot-out on Sunday as Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia to win their 11th Spanish Super Cup.

Two imperious goalkeepers came out on top during a goalless final in Jeddah but Courtois proved decisive, saving Thomas Partey's penalty after Saul Niguez had already hit the post.

Sergio Ramos tucked away the winning spot-kick to ensure Real Madrid clinched their first trophy of the season, with La Liga and the Champions League now next in their sights.

