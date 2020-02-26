While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 26

World 'simply not ready' for coronavirus spread, says WHO China mission chief

The world is "simply not ready" to rein in the new coronavirus outbreak, the head of a joint WHO-China mission of experts said on Tuesday, urging countries to learn from China's expertise.

"You have to be ready to manage this at a larger scale... and it has to be done fast," Bruce Aylward told reporters in Geneva, insisting countries everywhere have to "be ready as if this hits us tomorrow".

His comments came after the World Health Organisation announced that the epidemic had peaked at its epicentre in China, where it has killed more than 2,600 people and infected over 77,000 others.

But the situation has worsened elsewhere with nearly 2,700 other cases and more than 40 deaths globally.

German carnival crash driver 'seemed satisfied', says eyewitness

An emergency responder who tried to remove the key from a car that had just careered into 60 people at a carnival parade on Monday described how the driver had attacked her, wearing an "empty and dead"expression.

Lea-Sophie Schloemer told Welt television she heard screams and jumped out of the way as the car ploughed through the crowd and then crashed in the town of Volkmarsen in western Germany, where at least 18 children were among the injured.

When the car, a silver Mercedes-Benz, came to a halt, she ran up to it, opened the driver's door and attempted to take the key out of the ignition.

Dow ends 3.1% lower as virus worries lead to second straight rout

Wall Street stocks suffered a second straight rout on Tuesday, with losses picking up after US health officials warned the coronavirus was likely to hit the world's biggest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 3.2 per cent, or about 880 points, to 27,081.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 sank 3 per cent to 3,128.21, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 2.8 per cent to 8,965.61.

Greta met Malala: Young activists pictured together in Oxford

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg met Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at Britain's University of Oxford on Tuesday and posed for a photo together.

Yousafzai, widely known by her first name, Malala, is a student at the University of Oxford.

The 22-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Thunberg sitting on a bench with their arms around each other, with a caption "Thank you, #gretathunberg" and a heart emoji.

Hollywood accusers warn Harvey Weinstein: 'We will get you in LA'

Hollywood actresses who accuse Harvey Weinstein of sex crimes on Tuesday welcomed his next trial in Los Angeles, but voiced fear that he could avoid jail by claiming medical ailments.

The 67-year-old disgraced movie mogul was convicted Monday in New York of rape and sexual assault, in a verdict hailed as a historic victory by the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

Eyes now turn to California, where separate charges against Weinstein have been brought by prosecutors.

